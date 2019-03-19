Both ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ movies coming to Netflix in April

You might want to plan a night of Netflix with your best friends because the streaming service made an exciting announcement for fans of the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies.

Netflix posted on its social media:

“Get ready to celebrate 15 years of a friendship that is as beautiful and inspiring on-screen as it is in real life — both Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies will be available in the US on April 1.”

The movies follow best friends Lena, Bridget, Carmen and Tibby, starring Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn.

There has a been a call from fans wanting a third film, but so far nothing on that has been confirmed.

