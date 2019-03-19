April the giraffe’s new baby boy needs a name!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- Now that April the giraffe's newborn is a couple days old, it's time to pick a name for the sweetheart.

Animal Adventure Park on Monday gave an update on how the male calf is doing and gave information on how you can help name him.

The park said the little guy, who was born Saturday, is already up 5 lbs and has had a "strong and adventurous first couple days of life!"

He was born weighing 139 lbs and was 5'11."

You can help name him, HERE. The park says it's $5 for 5 votes, but says the funds raised, will, once again, be gifted to Giraffe Conservation Initiatives, Ava's Little Heroes (sick children & their families), and will also support Animal Adventure.

***Read more stories on April, here***