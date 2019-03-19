10-year-old writes powerful poem on dyslexia, ‘I can make it in life’

A teacher in England shared the work of one of her students on Twitter.

It’s getting attention from around the world.

It is a “reverse” poem. A poem that can be read forwards and backwards.

The poem, titled “Dyslexia,” paints a bleak picture when you read it from top to bottom.

When you start from the last line and read from bottom to top, however, you will hear a tone of empowerment.

The poem reads:

“I am stupid

Nobody would ever say

I have a talent for words

I was meant to be great

That is wrong

I am a failure

Nobody could ever convince me to think that

I can make it in life”

The teacher told  Today.com, a few people have reached out to her about running “Dyslexia” elsewhere online or publishing it.

“It would be lovely to see in print,” she told Today.com. “I just want to celebrate my student’s work.”

