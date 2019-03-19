1 day until spring; sunny with highs in the 40s Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Step by step, degree by degree, we will start trekking upward bound in the mercury department once we reach the first spring weekend of 2019. Wednesday, Spring’s official astronomical arrival, will be the warmest of the days this work/school week. You may feel like heading out for a neighborhood stroll or heading to your local park the latter half of the weekend!

There will be minor blips on the radar in terms of chance of precipitation this week: Tiny chances of rain/mix late-evening/overnight Wednesday, early Thursday as well as am/midday Friday. These are ‘minor’ disturbances.

Spring arrives at 5:58 PM Wednesday, March 20th.

Overall, no organized rain or snow will occur until early next week per our long range outlook below (issued March 12th)

Here is your 8-day forecast:





