× Youngstown man charged with murdering his 2-month-old son

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio–A Youngstown man is charged with the murder of his own baby.

According to WKBN, Xavier Richardson, 19, is accused of killing his two-month-old son as the “result of a horrific child abuse situation,” city prosecutor Jeff Limbian told the TV station.

The baby died Saturday after reportedly being left in the care of Richardson while the infant’s mother was at work, WKBN reported.

Limbian told WKBN there were several injuries on the baby including “absolutely horrifying bite marks — injuries that no human being, particularly a baby, should have to suffer,” he said.

According to court records, Richardson is charged with murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

He’s being held on $500,00 bond.