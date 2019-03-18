Wrong-way driver crashes into car carrying Chagrin Falls family, two killed

BIG BEAVER, Pennsylvania – The crash report from Pennsylvania State Police outlines what happened in a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The accident happened around 11:43 p.m. Saturday.

According to the report, 76-year-old William Paxton was traveling east in the westbound lanes for several miles.

His car hit a vehicle carrying a Chagrin Falls family near the New Castle Exit.

Andrew Sworan, 36, was killed. His passenger, Jane Sworan, and two children were transported to St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center in Youngtown.

The children are ages 4 and 5. The kids were in child safety seats and the family was wearing their seatbelts.

William Paxton was also killed in the crash. His passenger, Kathleen Peluso, 74, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Koppel VFD, Homewood VFD and Chippewa VFD assisted Pennsylvia State Police at the scene.

