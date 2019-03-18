Woman accused of stealing car with 4-year-old child inside enters not guilty plea

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A pretrial date has been scheduled for a woman accused of stealing a car with a 4-year-old inside outside a Cleveland gas station.

Candance Hunter, 35, was arrested March 6.

Cleveland police say Hunter was caught on surveillance video outside a store at East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue trying to break into vehicles.

Police say Hunter took a vehicle that was left running.

That vehicle had a little girl inside.

A woman had run into the store, leaving her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Surveillance video showed several witnesses blocking Hunter's exit, as the child’s mother was being dragged, according to police.

Hunter was arraigned Monday.

She entered a not guilty plea to charges of kidnapping.

Her bond has been set at $25,000.

The judge set a pretrial for March 25.

