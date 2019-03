CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the suspect it says stole cash from a 77-year-old man.

The crime happened at the Giant America Gas Station at East 152nd Street at about 11:20 a.m. on March 13.

Police said the suspect grabbed the money out of the victim’s pocket, fled the store and then got into a blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5518.