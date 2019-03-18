Two hospitalized following crash involving tow truck in Fairview Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio - A crash involving a tow truck in Fairview Park is under investigation.

The crash has closed Lorain Road at W. 204th St.

A tow truck driver was working when he was hit by a car, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

Police tell FOX 8 officers had pulled over the car that was on the tow truck.

While the tow truck driver was loading the vehicle, a gray car hit the tow truck head on.

The tow truck driver was transported to the hospital along with the driver of the gray car.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates on this developing story.