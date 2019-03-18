Suspected Jayme Closs kidnapper speaks from jail, ‘I love her’



The Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing the teenager’s parents called a reporter from jail.

Authorities say Jake Patterson, 21, held Jayme captive for 88 days inside his cabin in the remote town of Gordon, Wisconsin. She escaped January 10. Patterson was arrested shortly afterward.

Patterson has corresponded with several reporters from jail.

In his most recent exchange, he called reporter Jennifer Mayerle of WCCO in Minneapolis.

“I love her,” he said of Closs in a brief phone call.

Patterson also said he wants to talk to Closs.

“Part of me, like, really knows I shouldn’t be [expletive] talking to you. But like, I just didn’t wanna cause any more trouble,” he said.

“We were just watching TV, playing board games, talking about stuff,” he said.

Patterson faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary. He’ll be back arraigned on March 27.

