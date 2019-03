Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Continue to bundle up! A mix of sun and clouds expected to kick off the week, with a slight chance of a spotty wintry mix in the morning (Northeast) and afternoon (South).

Are you ready for a warm-up? Step by tiny step, we will start warming up. Next weekend we’re back into the normal range temperatures! Spring arrives at 5:58 PM Wednesday, March 20th.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

