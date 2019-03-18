Senators in PA unveil bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania senators have proposed a bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational purposes in the state.

WHTM reports that Sen. Daylin Leach and Sen. Sharif Street on Monday circulated Senate Bill 350 to colleagues for co-sponsorship.

Under the bill:

— Anyone who is at least 21 years old may consume cannabis.

— Households may grow up to six marijuana plants at a time for personal use.

Consuming cannabis in public is prohibited, but regulation will allow businesses to permit cannabis consumption on their premises including the opening and operation of cannabis lounges.

Also under the bill, those convicted of marijuana possession or delivery of less than an ounce would have their convictions expunged. Charges would be dismissed and prison sentences for those charges would be commuted.

As far as farms and businesses, tier one license holders could grow up to 12 plants at a time. Tier two license holders could grow up to 40 plants at a time, and tier three license holders would be required to have a grow facility but could grow up to 150 plants at a time.

State and local municipalities would oversee the licensing process.

Pennsylvania and local municipalities would oversee the licensing of growers, micro-growers, processors, dispensaries, public lounges, and deliverers.

The proposal states that the majority of tax revenue from sales would benefit public education.

