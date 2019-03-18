Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at sold-out George Strait show

.@GeorgeStrait does it again! Tonight, he entertained 80,108 fans at #RODEOHOUSTON breaking his own NRG Stadium record! What a night! pic.twitter.com/C5tKbOlgin — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 18, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas – Country music superstar George Strait set a new attendance record for Rodeo Houston Sunday.

A record 80,108 people saw the country crooner sing.

However, two seats were reserved for two very special patrons.

Two seats have been engraved for former president George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

According to KTRK, the two were long time supporters of Rodeo Houston.

“They had a very special relationship with some of the entertainers, Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley in particular. And when Reba or Brad would play they’d usually come in advance of the show and sit down and visit with them. And then they would enjoy seats right beside the bucking chute,” Rodeo Houston President Joel Cowley said.