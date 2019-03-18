× Schwebel to close Solon facility, 200 jobs impacted

SOLON- Schwebel Baking Company has announced they are closing their Solon bakery in May which will impact 204 employees.

According to Lori Mickoltzick, Director of Human Resources, the company will consolidate its production in other Schwebel’s locations in eastern and western Ohio.

Schwebel’s currently employes over 1,200 people within the three Ohio bakeries.

The company said in a news release Monday they are closing the bakery to meet customer demand and remain competitive in the market.

“Decisions like this are always difficult and not easy. The employees in Solon will be given the opportunity to apply for jobs that are open in its other manufacturing and distribution facilities.” Outplacement assistance will be made available for all affected employees to aid in their job search,” Mickholtzick said.

Schwebel Baking Company, founded in 1906 is one of the largest family-owned, independent baking companies in the country.

The company operates bakeries in Solon, Youngstown and Hebron, Ohio. They also have distribution centers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.