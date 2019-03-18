Sandusky police rescue man after he falls through the ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio- The phrase "no ice is safe ice" likely took on new meaning to a man rescued by Sandusky police after a slip and fall.

"Give me your hand," an officer said during the rescue on video. "I got to pull you up, okay?"

The rescue captured on body camera shows the man soaking wet, clinging to a steel beam along the pier waiting for help. It's not clear how long he was in the water.

"With cold water temperatures, hypothermia can set in very suddenly," said Detective Sergeant Kevin Youskievicz. "We had two officers in the area; they were able to get down there right away. They came upon there, they could see a gentlemen in the water but was hanging on."

A police report states the man was looking at several dead fish on a thin layer of ice on Curran Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say when the man began to turn his body, his foot slipped causing him to fall into the water causing injury.

"Even though he fell in he was able to at least come to the pier and hang on. He still didn't have the strength to pull himself out of there so the officers were able to get there in plenty of time to pull him out of the water."

In the video, officers describe the man as being "covered in blood." He is visibly shivering after being pulled from the frigid water.

"Between cold spells and warm spells the ice develops cracks in it which make it unsafe for anyone to walk on," said Detective Sergeant Youskievicz. "Even if you think it's thick enough most people find out it isn't safe and you find out at the wrong time when you're actually falling through it."

Police say they were alerted about the victim's fall thanks to a witness who says the man "stepped onto the ice."

The man was kept warm after his rescue, thanks to nearby residents who offered blankets. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.