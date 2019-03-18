Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Cleveland on Monday for a meet and greet with voters.

The former Texas congressman will appear at Gino’s Cento Annon on Denison Avenue at 3:30 p.m. There is limited space available for the event.

O’Rourke raised more than $6 million online in the first day of his candidacy, his campaign spokesperson said on Monday. His campaign said the record-breaking amount came with funding from political action committees, corporations or special interests.

O’Rourke also made appearances on Monday in Center Line, Michigan and Ferndale, Michigan. On Tuesday, he will travel to Pennsylvania.