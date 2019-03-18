× President Trump donates large part of his salary to Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s donating part of his annual presidential salary to the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump posted a photo on Twitter of a check for $100,000 — one quarter of his annual $400,000 salary — made out to DHS.

While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA! pic.twitter.com/xqIGUOwh4x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

“While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” the President tweeted.

Since taking office, Trump has donated his salary to a series of government agencies and efforts. Parts of his salary, according to the administration, have gone toward government efforts including combating opioid addiction, a camp promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, and restoration projects at Antietam National Battlefield.

He has previously donated to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services.

In January, the President donated a quarter of his salary to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, according to The Washington Post. His older brother, Fred Trump Jr., died at age 43 in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism for much of his life.

