× Ohio’s statewide tornado drill is Wednesday

CLEVELAND– The Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service will conduct its annual statewide tornado drill on Wednesday. Expect to hear tornado sirens at 9:50 a.m.

It’s part of Ohio’s severe weather awareness week, which runs from March 17 to March 23. The NWS encourages schools and businesses to participate in the drill.

“Ensure that everyone knows the signs of a tornado, including a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, or a loud roar – similar to a freight train. Pay attention to the weather and to weather reports,” the NWS said.

Ohio’s peak tornado season is typically April through June, but they can occur during any month. Last year, there were 18 tornadoes in the state, with the majority happening in April. That was down from the 24 tornadoes in 2016 and 39 in 2017.

In case of a tornado, remember “DUCK,” which stands for down to the lowest level, under something sturdy, cover your head and keep in shelter until the storm has passed.

More information on tornado safety here