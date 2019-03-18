Norwegian Cruise Line offering free trips for teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone loves teachers! Now, Norwegian Cruise Line wants to send some teachers on a cruise with all expenses paid.

It's all in advance of Teacher Appreciation Week which is May 6-10 and the North American debut of the cruise line's 15th ship, Norwegian Joy, the company said.

"Through our Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, we celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward teachers who have taken responsibility for our future, our children, and who lean into that responsibility with all they've got," Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement.

The campaign runs until April 12. Norwegian is asking for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who are "inspiring joy in the classroom."

The company said the 15 teachers with the most votes will win a seven-day cruise for two. They will also be provided airfare and accommodations for an awards ceremony taking place in Seattle on May 3, where the cruise line said the teachers will have the chance to win $15,000 for their school.

To nominate a favorite teacher, to vote and for terms and conditions, please visit nclgivingjoy.com.

