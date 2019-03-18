× Multiple injured in shooting on tram in the Netherlands

UTRECHT, Netherlands – Multiple people have been injured after a shooting incident inside a tram in the Dutch town of Utrecht, authorities have confirmed.

Police have not taken any suspects into custody following the shooting in 24 October Square on Monday morning, according to Joost Lanshage, spokesman for the police in central Holland.

Three rescue helicopters have been sent to the scene — which has since been cordoned off — to “monitor” the situation, Lanshage said.

A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The shooting, which was reported at 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m ET), is now over — however the police operation is ongoing, Lanshage added.

Emergency responders and ambulances are at the scene.

This story is developing.