× Missing Norwalk woman hasn’t been seen in more than 2 weeks

NORWALK, Ohio – Norwalk police need helping finding Arleen Brush, 50, of Norwalk.

She has not been seen since February.

Her daughter called police for a welfare check on her mother on March 2.

According to police, officers went to her home on Concord Court to check on her that day, but no one answered the door.

The police worked with the property manager to get inside Brush’s apartment the following day.

No one was home.

According to police, officers did not notice anything out of place in the apartment.

The last time neighbors can recall seeing Brush is February 28.

Brush does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

If you have any information that can help, call (330)441-8101.

Other missing cases here.