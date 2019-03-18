Michelle Obama goes to church in Shaker Heights after book tour brings her to town

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Former First Lady Michelle Obama went to church in Shaker Heights while she was in town as part of her book tour.

East View United Church of Christ posted on Facebook Sunday:

“Former First Lady, Michelle Obama worshipped with us at #TheView today! We are so appreciative that she decided to spend her Sunday Worship with us. WE LOVE YOU, Mrs. Obama. Best wishes on your book tour!”

The former first lady visited Cleveland’s Playhouse Square Saturday night to discuss her autobiography, “Becoming.”

The memoir chronicles experiences that have shaped her, from growing up in the South Side of Chicago to raising children in the White House.

“Becoming” was the best-selling book of 2018.

