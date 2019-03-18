WATCH LIVE: Man killed in Cleveland hit-and-run remembered at prayer vigil

CLEVELAND — A man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in Cleveland is being remembered.

A prayer vigil is being held Monday at around 6 p.m. at the scene of the accident on W 25th and Woodbridge to honor Camilo Gabriel.

The 68-year-old and his wife were on the way to his doctor’s appointment at MetroHealth Medical Center at around 3 p.m. Friday, the family said.

They were in the crosswalk when police said the driver of a white SUV struck Camilo, knocking him to the ground. The vehicle took off.

Camilo’s wife, Vilma, told FOX 8 News she would’ve been hit and killed too, but her husband pushed her out of the way just in time.

Cleveland police say they’re looking for the driver of a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer, with tinted windows and a temporary license plate.

