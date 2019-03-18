Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old in Canton

Posted 5:34 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45AM, March 18, 2019

CANTON, Ohio - Antonio Hardeman, 38, will be arraigned on charges including murder and child endangerment Monday in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Canton police say officers responnded to 3524 Ellis Ave NE on Saturday around 8 a.m.

The Canton Fire Department transported the child to Mercy Medical Center, where the child was pronounced deceased.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Hardeman.

According to court documents, Hardeman hit the child in the mouth and hit his head against a headboard and a wall.

Hardeman's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.834932 by -81.319020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.