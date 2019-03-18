Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - Antonio Hardeman, 38, will be arraigned on charges including murder and child endangerment Monday in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Canton police say officers responnded to 3524 Ellis Ave NE on Saturday around 8 a.m.

The Canton Fire Department transported the child to Mercy Medical Center, where the child was pronounced deceased.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Hardeman.

According to court documents, Hardeman hit the child in the mouth and hit his head against a headboard and a wall.

Hardeman's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.