‘Let me show you The Land:’ Baker Mayfield takes OBJ on magic carpet ride in hilarious parody

CLEVELAND– It’s the “Aladdin” parody you didn’t know you needed.

The funny guys of Taco Truck created a new video set to the tune of “A Whole New World” featuring a fake Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.

The clever clip features the pair on a magic carpet ride of Cleveland as Baker convinces the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to sign with the Browns.

“Someone to catch my throws and make Pro Bowls, they’ll say we’re only winning,” sings Baker.

“A whole new world, a struggling team that I’ll improve. And if I move this far, I’ll be the star and maybe win a Super Bowl with you,” OBJ replies.

The video, which was produced by The Merkins, includes Cleveland references like West 6th Street, Slyman’s corned beef and the Shoreway.

