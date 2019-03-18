Lake County Captains to become Picantes de Lake County for five games

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The Lake County Captains will get a new name this season.

For five games, the team will become the Picantes de Lake County, wearing specially-designed jerseys and hats with the new logo.

The temporary change is part of MiLB’s Hispanix/Latinx fan engagement initiative, “Copa de la Diversion.”

“The Spanish word picante can have a couple of meanings when translated to English. One is any food that is hot and spicy. The other can describe a person being a little cutting-edge or racy when it comes to describing that person’s personality. The Picantes will have a spicy red pepper on their uniforms and hats to represent the former,” the Captains said in a news release on Monday.

Fans can get the merchandise at the CLE Clothing Cargo Hold store or at Classic Park. The Picantes jerseys will be worn during games on May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 12 and Aug. 31.

The Captains season opens at Classic Park on April 4 against the Great Lakes Loons.