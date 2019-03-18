Incredible: 7-year-old girl sings to Celine Dion at concert

LAS VEGAS — A little girl left Celine Dion and an entire audience stunned after an incredible performance at the singer’s concert Friday night.

According to KTVN, Anjali Singh, 7, was at Dion’s show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with her parents.

The girl received a standing ovation, and a kiss from the singer after her beautiful performance of Dion’s song, “I Surrender.”

Singh’s parents told KTVN, their daughter sometimes sings the national anthem at sporting events.

