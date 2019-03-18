Georgia police hoping someone can identify teen hit and killed by car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department in Georgia is hoping someone can help them identify a teenager who was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this month.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation composed a sketch of the person believed to be the victim; you can see that sketch, below.

On March 4, the boy — believed to be anywhere from 16 to 19 years old — was involved in what police described as a “horrific traffic accident” in Jonesboro.

Police said the boy has two tattoos, one of which is too hard to make out. The other tattoo says ‘ACE’ and has what appears to be a teardrop underneath it.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 770-477-3747.