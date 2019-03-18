Fox Recipe Box: Cheesecake Factory’s Brussels Sprouts & Kale Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Cheesecake Factory has unveiled it's Spring menu and salads play a starring role. Mike Loucka from the Legacy Village Cheesecake Factory showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make their 'Brussels Sprouts & Kale Salad'. Click here to learn more about the Cheesecake Factory.

Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad

2 oz. Kale, center rib removed, sliced thin

1 ea. Lemon Wedge

6 oz. Romaine Hearts, sliced thin

4 oz. Brussels Sprouts, sliced thin

3 oz. Red Seedless Grapes, stems removed, cut in half

2 oz. Sunflower Seeds

2 oz. Quinoa, cooked

1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

1/4 tsp. Coarse Salt

1/8 tsp. Black Pepper, ground

1 cup Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette*

2 tsps. Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 Tbl. Marcona Almonds, chopped into small pieces

1 oz. Croutons, crushed*

1. Place the kale into a mixing bowl and squeeze the lemon evenly on top.

2. Massage the kale with the lemon juice.

3. Add the sliced romaine, Brussels sprouts, red grapes, sunflower seeds, quinoa and parmesan cheese into the bowl and season with salt and pepper.

4. Ladle the Dijon mustard vinaigrette into the bowl, over the other ingredients and toss to together.

5. Mound the salad onto each serving plate.

6. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese, chopped almonds and crushed croutons evenly over each salad

Serves: 2

*Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette and Croutons are available at most major grocery stores.