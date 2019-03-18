Driver was pinned under tow truck in Fairview Park crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio-- Two men were injured during a crash in Fairview Park early Monday morning.

It happened following a traffic stop on Lorain Road at West 204th Street at about 4 a.m.

A Fairview Park officer pulled over a vehicle and requested a tow to impound. A driver from Patton's Towing responded to the scene and started putting the car onto the truck.

Police said that's when an Acura went left of center and hit the tow truck on the driver's side, pushing the truck on top of the operator.

The tow truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Cleveland, was pinned under the bed of the truck, police said.

Officers gave first aid to the drivers of the tow truck and the Acura until the fire department arrived. Both men were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Fairview Park police said their injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

The police cruiser and the tow truck had their emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, according to the police department. The incident remains under investigation.