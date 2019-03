NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio – Two 90s rock bands are coming together for a tour this summer.

Collective Soul is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The band will be stopping at MGM Northfield Park on June 11.

Gin Blossoms will be joining them for the tour.

Gin Blossoms released a new album in 2018.

All VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, March 20 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.