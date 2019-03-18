× Cavs fans can now have beer delivered to their seats

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers fans can now have beer delivered right to their seat at Quicken Loans Arena thanks to a new partnership.

On Monday, the Cavs and Aramark announced fans in certain sections of The Q will be able to place orders for beer and water using Apple Business Chat.

“Finding a way to provide an enhanced game experience with much easier and faster ordering capability for our fans adds another convenient feature at The Q that we’re proud to pilot for the remainder of the Cavs and Monsters season,” said Nic Barlage, Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena President of Business Operations, in a news release.

Here’s how it works:

Open the iPhone camera app.

Scan the QR code on the seat back.

Follow the prompts on the Messages text screen to place order.

Complete the transaction with Apple Pay.

Enjoy the game while order is delivered to seat location.

The service is available during Cavs and Monsters games through the end of their seasons. Cleveland is the first NBA team and venue to pilot the service, the Cavaliers said in a news release on Monday.

