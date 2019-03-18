Capital murder case to begin for man charged with murder of Cleveland couple at car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland, Ohio - The murder trial for Joseph McAlpin, the man accused of gunning down a couple who owned a car dealership in Cleveland, is set to get underway Monday.

Jury selection will begin around 9am Monday morning but they say it could take up to a week to select the jury because this is a capital murder case. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 31-year-old.

Police say Joseph McAlpin and two others broke into Mister Cars on East 185th Street in April of 2017. They say McAlpin killed the owners, Trina Tomola and her husband, Michael Kuznik. The couple’s 19-year-old son was unable to get in touch with them. He then found them both shot in the head at the car lot. McAlpin is also accused of shooting and killing their dog. Police say two cars, surveillance equipment and computers containing business records were taken from the business.

The two other men allegedly with McAlpin, Jerome Diggs and Andrew Keener, were arrested as well. Kenner has pleaded guilty.

Cleveland police identified McAlpin as a suspect through DNA evidence and arrested him on June 13th. He was originally indicted on 25 counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals. A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a new indictment with death penalty specifications against him.

