Akron police search for suspect in abduction, felonious assault

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated burglary, abduction and felonious assault.

Paul D. Messenger, 23, of Akron, is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a house on Eva Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man with a gun. The resident told police her friend came over to hide from her abusive boyfriend.

That’s when they heard someone knocking on the back door. Police said Messenger kicked in the door and fired a shot into the house while yelling at the victim to come outside.

The woman, who was injured, left with the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information on Messenger’s whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.