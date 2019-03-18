2 hospitalized following Maple Heights shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Maple Heights police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday.

The police received a call about shhots fired in the area of 20840 Southgate Park Blvd.

Officers found two gunshot victims at 5270 Warrensville Center Road, according to a press release.

Taeshia Robinson, 24, and Deon Taylor, 22, were transported to Metro Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information on this shooting, call Maple Heights police at (216)587-9624.

Google Map for coordinates 41.417153 by -81.537766.

