Woman killed in Stark County when car crashes into a ravine

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Pike Township.

According to a press release, a 911 caller reported a crash at 8:44 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Sherman Church Avenue SW.

Deputies found a silver 4-door Honda Accord in a ravine.

The driver was identified as Mollie Hughes, 66, of Dover, Ohio. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies determined the vehicle had been traveling southbound on Sherman Church Avenue SW when it drove off the west side of the roadway.

If you can help the Stark County Sheriff’s Office with any information related to the crash, call (330)430-3800.