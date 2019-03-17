× Woman gives birth to sextuplets in 9 minutes

HOUSTON, Texas – It’s going to be a very full house for one family in Texas.

Thelma Chiaka delivered sextuplets at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas Friday.

She gave birth to two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls.

The deliveries only took 9 minutes.

The babies were born at weights ranging from one pound, 12 ounces and two pounds, 14 ounces.

According to the hospital, they are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit.

Mom is doing well.

She’s named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.

According to the hospital, the odds of sextuplets are one in 4.7 billion.