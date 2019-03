Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The westbound I-90 ramp to I-77 southbound is closed for cleanup following a crash.

A tanker carrying lye was involved in a crash around 5 a.m. Sunday.

No word on what caused the accident.

Lye is a metal hydroxide, typically used as a cleaning agent. It can also be highly corrosive.

There is no word on when the ramp will reopen.