‘We’re working on something.’ Drake Bell confirms reboot of ‘Drake & Josh’

LOS ANGELES, California – People.com is reporting Drake Bell has confirmed a Drake & Josh reboot.

Bell told People on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday that the pair is in talks about a new show.

“We’re working on something,” Bell told PEOPLE. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea.”

Drake & Josh aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. The sitcom starred Bell and Peck, also 32, as stepbrothers with opposite personalities adjusting to their new relationship and navigating high school.

“[The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know the college years or something like that,” Bell said of the reboot. “We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it’s got to be something cool. I’m excited to see what the fans think.”

Bell said he couldn’t wait to work with Peck again.

“We’ve known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that,” he said. “He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along. So I think that it just kind of all goes together.”