Walt Disney World increased ticket prices with most expensive tickets during holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little more pricey.

Instead of increasing overall ticket prices, Walt Disney World switched to date-based ticket pricing, making some dates more expensive to visit the park than others.

According to Delish, tickets will see the highest increase during peak winter travel. During the week of Christmas tickets are priced as high as $159 per day.

During Thanksgiving week they are $139.

Whereas during the months of May, August and September tickers start at $109 per person.

However, prices do go down in relation to the number of days you’re at the park; the longer you stay, the larger the discount.

Single park tickets can be as inexpensive as $47 per day if you visit the park for 10 days, Delish reports.

The cost of park hopper passes has also increased. During the less expensive months one day park hopper tickets start at $169. During the holidays they are priced as high as $219.

The park hopper pass gives you access to Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

To purchase tickets or see prices for specific dates, visit Disney World’s website.

