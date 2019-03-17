Temperatures dropping overnight; chance of spotty, wintry mix to start your Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’re back to cold with temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 20’s Sunday night.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds expected tomorrow with a slight chance of a spotty wintry mix in the morning (northeast) and afternoon (south).

Ready for a warm-up? Step by baby step…we will start warming up. Next weekend we’re back into the normal range temperatures! Spring arrives at 5:58 PM Wednesday, March 20th.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

