Temperatures dipping down overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- No fast warm-up and there is a small chance of a rain/snow mix Sunday evening, mainly in west and southwestern communities. Nothing to worry about.

We’re back to cold with temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 20’s Sunday night.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hourly Temperatures:

A mix of sun and clouds expected tomorrow with a slight chance of a spotty wintry mix in the morning (northeast) and afternoon (south).

Ready for a warm-up? Step by baby step…we will start warming up. Next weekend we’re back into the normal range temperatures! Spring arrives at 5:58 PM Wednesday, March 20th.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.