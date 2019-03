Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - St. Patrick’s Day kicks off sunny and many spots in the low-mid 20s. Wear all the green you’ve got to stay warm to you’re heading out for the parade! Clouds gradually increase after lunch and there is a small chance of snow after 3 PM. Little to no accumulation expected north, a coating south.

Ready for a warm-up? It will be gradual next week. Next weekend we’re back into the 50’s!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

