× Report: Indians, OF Carlos Gonzalez agree to minor league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Free agent outfielder Carlos Gonzalez intends to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

Gonzalez, who played the past 10 seasons with Colorado, will sign once he completes a physical, the person said Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Gonzalez will then report to spring training in Arizona.

If he is added to the 40-man roster, Gonzalez would get a one-year contract with a $2 million salary while in the major leagues. He also could earn up to $1 million in performance bonuses.

A three-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Gonzalez has hit .287 over 11 seasons. A left-hander, he hit .276 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs with the Rockies last season, when he had a $5 million base salary and earned an additional $3 million in roster bonuses.

Gonzalez drove in 100 runs and hit 25 homers in 2016, his next to last season of an $80 million, seven-year contract.

The Indians have been in need of outfield help since Michael Brantley signed with Houston. Veteran outfielder Matt Joyce, who also signed a minor league contract after dealing with a back injury last season, has been told he will not make the opening-day roster.

Leonys Martin likely will be the starting center fielder when the Indians open the season in Minnesota on March 28. Several players are battling for the other two outfield spots, but no clear leaders have emerged.