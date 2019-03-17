Oklahoma woman accused of using t-shirt gun to launch contraband over prison fence, DOC officials say

SAYRE, Ok. — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are investigating after a woman allegedly used a t-shirt gun to launch contraband over the fence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.

According to KOTV, officials said security at the facility saw the woman, who has since been identified as Kerri Jo Hickman, on camera using the device. They immediately issued a lock down of the housing unit and followed her as she attempted to leave the property.

Oklahoma High Patrol pulled her over not far from the prison and reportedly found a t-shirt gun and another plastic package in her vehicle.

DOC officials told the TV outlet that the container that had originally launched over the fence contained cellphones, ear buds, chargers, meth, digital scales, pot and tobacco.

KOTV says Hickman was just released from prison in January for a separate case. She now back behind bars.