New world record for largest kilt race set in Cleveland during St. Patrick’s Day run

CLEVELAND — A new world record was set in Cleveland Sunday as kilt-wearing runners took to the city streets.

Cleveland broke the Guinness World Record for largest kilt race during the St. Patrick’s Day run in downtown.

The world record corral began at 8:15 a.m.

Participants ran the 5K in custom green kilts provided by the event’s organizer, Hermes Road Racing.

All runners also received a long sleeve race shirt, a medal, virtual race goody bag, and one Coors Light or Jameson shot (21 & older).

There were even awards issued for best costume.

Proceeds from the race benefited the Irish American Charitable Foundation.

The record for the largest kilt race was previously held at 1,764 participants during the Perth Kilt Run in Perth, Ontario on June 23, 2012, according to the Guinness World Records website.

