March Madness 2019: 68-team seed list officially released

NEW YORK — The complete 68-team seed list for the 2019 NCAA Tournament has officially been released.

All of the action kicked off Sunday, March 17, with Selection Sunday.

Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga took No. 1 seeds as 68-team March Madness field unveiled.

The Ohio State Buckeyes got in the tournament as an 11th seed. They will face 6-seed Iowa State on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ohio State was 19-14 on the season. They got bounced in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The Buckeyes will play out of the Midwest region.

In the west region, the MAC regular season and tournament champs, Buffalo Bulls, received a six seed in the tournament.

They will play no Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma against either Arizona State or St. John’s.

The First Four starts the games on March 19 and 20 in Dayton, Ohio so you better finalize those brackets quickly!