LIVE: Cleveland’s 152nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

Posted 1:56 pm, March 17, 2019, by

Live Video
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade hit the streets of downtown Cleveland for its 152nd year Sunday.

The 2019 parade theme is Irish Churches of the Diocese of Cleveland.

Parade Route

The parade begins on Superior Avenue at E. 18th Street and travels west on Superior to Public Square, then north on West Roadway, east on Rockwell and will end at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

The city says the entire parade route is closed and observers are not to enter the parade at any time.

Courtesy: City of Cleveland

