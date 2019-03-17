Jelly Belly creator releases line of CBD-infused jelly beans

LOS ANGELES – The man known for creating the Jelly Belly jelly bean has released his own line of jelly bean marijuana edibles.

David Klein created the Jelly Belly brand in 1976.

He’s now launched Spectrum Confections, which released and quickly sold out of CBD-infused jelly beans.

“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage (of CBD),” Klein told Cannabis Aficionado. “We are putting 10 ml in each. If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 ml, they can eat two,” and so on. “They can decide what their proper dosage is.”

The jelly beans come in 38 different flavors.