ICU nurses in Boardman fulfill dying man’s wish to remarry his wife of 42 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Staff in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman helped a dying man fulfill his lifelong wish — to have a religious wedding ceremony.

According to WKBN, Larry and Mary Ann Kimble were married in a civil ceremony at a courthouse 42 years ago.

However, it was always Mary Ann’s dream to say their vows before a minister and wear a wedding dress.

Larry’s health had worsened last winter and when he entered the hospital for the final time, Mary Ann reportedly said she had given up on that dream.

But, as the couple prayed with a pastor, Larry spoke at his dream for Mary Ann.

“Larry looked over at me and says, ‘I want to remarry you, and you are going to wear a wedding dress,’ and I just started crying,” Mary Anne told the news outlet.

ICU nurses reportedly heard the couple’s story and wanted to make sure Larry’s wish was fulfilled.

“It was the day we decided to just take him off the machines and stop, and [a nurse] said, ‘No, wait. We will make this wedding happen,’ and she did,” Mary Anne reportedly said.

ICU Nurse Manager Nicole Hull organized flowers, a cake and dresses.

Hull managed to pull together the wedding and said she was honored to be able to fulfill Larry;s final wishes.

“In ICU, we’re either going to help you live or we’re going to help you at the end of life and help it be the best that it can be,” Hull told WKBN.

Larry Kimble passed away a few days after the wedding.